Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has pulled up a contractor for the prolonged delay in completing the Community Health Centre (CHC) building at Kupvi in Shimla district's Chopal Tehsil, and has directed that the project be completed within two months, failing which the contract will be terminated.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma passed the order while hearing Pradeep Kumar vs State of HP and others (CWPIL No. 7 of 2025). The court noted that the contract, originally awarded on February 2, 2018, was scheduled for completion by February 17, 2020. However, despite the lapse of more than five years, the construction remains incomplete.

Also Read | Maratha Quota: Maharashtra Govt Ready To Hold Talks With Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Any Time, Resolve Legal Issues Related to Reservation, Says State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

As per records submitted by the State on August 14 and 17, 2025, a penalty of 10 per cent, amounting to Rs 18.06 lakh, has already been imposed on the contractor under Clause 3 of the contract agreement. The State has also recommended the termination of the contract and recovery of liquidated damages from the contractor's security deposit if the work is not completed within the stipulated period.

While counsel for the contractor (Respondent No. 9) argued that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused delays, the court rejected this as an adequate explanation, pointing out that more than three and a half years had passed since pandemic restrictions eased.

Also Read | India-Japan Annual Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Japan From August 29-30; Intensifying Engagement on Trade, Indo-Pacific To Be Agenda.

Taking note of the contractor's undertaking to complete the work within two months, the court warned that failure to meet the deadline would result in termination and the engagement of a new contractor.

Expressing concern over the plight of residents, the bench observed that the people of Kupvi had been "adversely affected" by the non-completion of the health centre, depriving them of basic medical services.

The court further directed the State to ensure adequate staffing in the region to meet the healthcare needs of the population.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 29, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)