India News | Himachal Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi Expresses Concern over Unusual Weather Affecting Crops

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Horticulture and Revenue of Himachal Pradesh, Minister Jagat Singh Negi, on Thursday said the state government has begun assessing losses to apple orchards and other horticulture crops caused by hailstorms and erratic weather conditions, while also raising concerns over national security incidents and what he termed as "threats to democracy" in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Negi said the exact extent of crop losses was yet to be determined, but teams from the Revenue and Horticulture Departments were carrying out ground assessments.

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"Right now, we do not have the exact data regarding the losses caused by hailstorms and adverse weather conditions. The Revenue Department and Horticulture Department are carrying out assessments of the damage," he said.

The minister said weather conditions this year had been highly unusual, with cold conditions continuing even during May.

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"The weather this year is quite different. Even in the month of May, one is feeling cold in Shimla as if it were December. Whatever the situation ahead, we are prepared for it," Negi said.

Commenting on the political situation in West Bengal, the Congress leader alleged that democracy was being weakened through the deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls.

"There was no real election in Bengal. The Election Commission played a game there. If you deprive voters of their right to vote, then what kind of democracy remains?" he said.

Negi claimed that nearly 90 lakh voters had allegedly been removed from voter lists and questioned the Centre over border security.

"What does it mean if 90 lakh people are suddenly declared outsiders? If such a huge number of people are illegal immigrants, then what was the central government doing for the last 12 years? Are our borders not secure?" he asked.

He said the right to vote was the greatest democratic power available to citizens after Independence.

"The biggest right people have in a democracy is voting. If even that right is snatched away, then democracy becomes weak and elections lose their meaning," he said.

Referring to recent blast incidents and terror attacks, including the Punjab blast and the Pahalgam attack, Negi also raised questions over the Centre's handling of national security.

"Whenever elections take place, such incidents raise doubts over the central government. After every blast or terror attack, questions remain unanswered," he said.

Referring to past incidents, he added, "Whether it was Pathankot or other terror attacks, many cases are still unresolved. Questions continue to arise over how such incidents repeatedly occur."

Negi further alleged that repeated security lapses had raised serious concerns.

"When blasts and terror incidents continue to happen and investigations remain incomplete, naturally questions will be raised on the central government," he said.

On the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh, Negi said the Congress government would ensure free and fair polls.

"We will conduct Panchayati Raj elections in a completely fair manner. Himachal Pradesh has kept democracy alive," he said.

Targeting the BJP, the minister alleged that attempts had earlier been made to destabilise the state government through "money power" and investigative agencies.

"The BJP itself boasts about running 'Operation Lotus'. Such politics is dangerous for democracy," he alleged.

However, Negi said local body elections in Himachal Pradesh could not be termed a political "semi-final" as candidates from the same ideological background often contest against each other at the grassroots level.

"These elections are not fought purely on party symbols. Many people from the same party and ideology contest against each other. Therefore, calling them a semi-final would be incorrect," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)