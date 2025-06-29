Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Train services on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line were severely disrupted on Sunday due to multiple landslides caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

According to railway officials, landslides occurred at two key locations--first at kilometre 16/18-19 near Tunnel No. 10 close to Koti railway station, and a second slip at kilometre 25/5-6 between Koti and Sanwara stations.

The first affected train, Train No. 52457 from Kalka to Shimla, was halted at Koti railway station. Another service, Train No. 52452, was stopped at Gumman railway station as a precautionary measure.

All trains on the route have been delayed by approximately three hours due to the obstructions. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore the track, ensuring the safe resumption of services.

Earlier in the morning, rains lashed Shimla after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and lightning for today.

IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places.

The weather department also warned of light rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kinnaur, Lahul, and Spiti during the next 3 to 4 hours.

On June 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh starting June 29, with warnings of potential flash floods, rising river levels, and landslides in several districts.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the IMD's Shimla Centre, said that the state has experienced widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some areas recording intense precipitation.

"Almost all regions in Himachal Pradesh received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded in Palampur at 76 mm, followed by Banjar at 75 mm. Moderate rainfall of around 55 mm was recorded in Sirmaur. People should stay away from rivers and streams; landslide risk remains high," Sharma said.

He added that light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in most parts of the state on June 26 and 27, with isolated spells of heavy rain likely in Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts.

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts during these two days. On June 27, the weather activity will intensify in Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts," he added.

Temporary weather relief is expected on June 28, but intense rains are forecasted to return on June 29 and 30.

According to Sharma, June 28 is expected to bring a slight dip in rainfall activity, but higher reaches and mid-hill areas may still experience moderate showers. However, the weather is expected to worsen again by June 29 and 30.

"The spell of heavy rain will resume on June 29. We have issued an orange alert for five districts, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur, for heavy to very heavy rainfall," he said.

The forecast also suggests that Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla could experience significant rainfall during this period."Forecasts are being updated via SMS and are being regularly shared with the State Disaster Management Authority and other relevant agencies," Sharma added.

The IMD has issued a public advisory, particularly for residents and tourists in vulnerable areas, to avoid rivers, streams, and steep slopes, citing a high probability of landslides during intense rainfall spells. (ANI)

