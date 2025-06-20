Una, Jun 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police has launched an investigation into an indirect death threat made on social media against Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, an official said on Friday.

According to police, a social media user shared a post on Facebook on the arrest of notorious gangster Amrish Rana.

In the comment section, an individual wrote, "The people are demanding the sword again," to which another user by the name 'Sharp Shooter Nabahi wala' replied, "This time it will be used on a politician only."

Asked, "For what crime?" the individual said, "Only the deputy CM and MLA Rakesh Kalia would know."

Taking note of the conversation, complainant Arun Kumar informed police and a case was registered at the Haroli police station on Thursday night, the official said.

Deputy CM Agnihotri, an MLA from the Haroli constituency, and Kalia, a legislator from the Gagret constituency, hail from the Una district. No immediate reaction was available from the duo over the threat.

Police are probing whether those who issued the threat have any connection with gangster Rana and efforts are underway to ascertain their IP addresses to know their location, the official said.

"Investigation is going on and the cyber team is trying to track down the culprits. They will be arrested soon," Una Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav said.

Later, the person who posted the post apologised. On Friday evening, in a post on Facebook, 'Sharp Shooter Nabahi wala' said, "I apologise to the Deputy CM and the MLA. The post was sent by mistake and I will not make such comments in future."

