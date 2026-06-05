Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Chamba

Chamba, June 5: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, reported the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The earthquake had hit the district at 10:37 pm. Sharing the details on its website, the NCS said, "M: 5.0 - Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Origin Time: 2026-06-05 22:04:36 IST, Latitude: 32.274, Longitude: 76.423, Magnitude: 5.0, Depth: 5km."

Further details are awaited. Earlier, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake also struck the Mangan district in Sikkim at 4:07 PM today. In a post on X, NCS said "EQ of M: 2.8, On: 05/06/2026 16:07:41 IST, Lat: 27.558 N, Long: 88.563 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mangan District, Sikkim." Earthquake in Bay of Bengal: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Hits Region.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data. Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states.

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