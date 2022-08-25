Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) A meeting of the core group of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP will be held here on Thursday, a senior party leader said.

The meeting assumes significance in view of the Assembly polls slated to be held in the hill state later this year. However, the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Pro Now Available for Sale in India, Check Price & Offers Here.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Saudan Singh and the in-charge of the party's state unit, Avinash Rai Khanna, are likely to attend the meeting that will be held at Peterhoff here.

While state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap will chair the meeting, former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, state BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, former state party presidents Rajeev Bindal and Satpal Satti, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal, state BJP general secretaries Trilok Kapoor, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Jamwal and state BJP organisational secretary Pavan Rana will also attend it.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 'Dead Man' Found Sleeping in His Quarters, Suspense Continues Over Body Recovered From Railway Tracks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)