Vivo V25 Pro is now available for sale in the Indian market. Vivo India introduced the handset in the country last week, and now it is listed on Flipkart for purchase. Customers purchasing the device will get a flat Rs 3,500 discount using HDFC credit and debit cards, an additional Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Mini at Rs 4,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively. Vivo V25 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Processor Launched in India.

Vivo V25 Pro features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie lens.

Vivo V25 Pro packs a 4,830mAh battery with 66W flash charging support. It is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

