Bhopal, August 25: A strange incident has come to light where a 34-year-old man who was presumed dead, was found sleeping soundly in his railway quarters. Relatives of Gyanendra Pandey walked into his quarters to collect his belonging for the "last rites" and found him sleeping there, reported TOI. The incident shocked everyone, as whose body they found on railway tracks.

According to reports, a body was found on railway lines along the Chaitahani village on Sunday. Local villagers reported the body to the police. Some railway workers identified the dead man as their colleague, some of them even called his family members too. Following this, his elder brother arrived and identified him too. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Found Alive After Being Kept in Mortuary Freezer for 7 Hours in Moradabad.

“My brother is already traumatized. We are thankful that he is alive but we cannot talk about it, the media house reported quoting Gyanendra as saying. Meanwhile, the body cops found on the railway track is now tagged as unidentified. A probe has been launched.

