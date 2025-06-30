Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla praised the talent and skills of students at the inter-school college festival 'Eruption-2025', hosted by the Government Dental College and Hospital in Shimla on Monday and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for outstanding cultural performances.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the festival held at Atal Auditorium, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), the Governor expressed admiration for the students' energy, creativity, and commitment to showcasing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' through their cultural presentations.

"Alongside academic excellence, these students delivered touching performances that deeply moved me," Governor Shukla said, announcing the monetary award from his discretionary fund.

Congratulating the college administration and Student Council for organising a vibrant and engaging event, the Governor said festivals like "Eruption-2025" serve as ideal platforms where education and culture enrich one another.

'"This is more than a cultural or academic gathering, it is a celebration of vision, confidence and collective consciousness," he stated.

Highlighting the broader message of the event, the Governor emphasised the importance of student participation beyond the classroom and praised the showcase of teamwork and talent.

Governor Shukla also reiterated his commitment to tackling drug abuse in the state, a campaign he said was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

He cautioned that Himachal Pradesh's honest and innocent populace could be targeted by anti-social elements seeking to push narcotics, and called on all stakeholders to support efforts to eliminate the menace.

He appreciated the contribution of 'Medivision', a doctors' group at IGMC, towards the anti-drug campaign.

Addressing students pursuing dental science, the Governor underlined their crucial role in oral healthcare and the joy they bring to people through restored smiles.

He commended the Government Dental College's legacy since its inception in 1994 and its evolution into a reputable institution that produces qualified, service-driven dental professionals not just in Himachal Pradesh but across the country.

He stated that advancements in digital technology and record management are driving a rapid transformation in dentistry. He urged students to continually upgrade their skills and adopt innovative practices to meet global standards of patient care.

Dr Ashu Gupta, Principal of the Dental College, welcomed the Governor and highlighted the institution's key developments.

Dr Muskan, President of the Student Central Association (SCA), shared details about the 'Eruption-2025' festival, while General Secretary Dr Vaidehi Sharma delivered the vote of thanks.

Cultural performances by students marked the event, which was attended by Dr Sita Thakur, Principal of IGMC Shimla, faculty members, department heads and others. (ANI)

