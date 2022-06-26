Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported 37 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's infection tally to 2,85,742, an official said.

The total number of active cases in the hilly state stands at 319.

With the recovery of 10 more patients from the disease, the official said, the number of recoveries has reached 2,81,282.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state stood at 4,122 as no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hrs, the official added.

