Mumbai, June 26: In another setback to the besieged Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Sunday went to join the party rebels in Guwahati.

Samant, who was in Mumbai for the past few days and had taken part in all the Sena brainstormers, abruptly left for Surat and from there, took a flight to Guwahati. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena Workers Protest Against Party Rebel MLAs, Say 'Traitors' Won't Be Forgiven

This makes him the 8th Minister who has shifted allegiance even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aditya Thackeray warned that "traitors" will not be taken back to the party they have back-stabbed and left.

The development came amid reports emanating from Guwahati that the rebels group now wants to make their leader, Minister Eknath Shinde the new Chief Minister, while Union Minister Raosaheb Danve-Patil claimed that his BJP will form a new government within next 2 to 3 days.

