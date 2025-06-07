Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday.

The Congress Chairperson has been brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, according to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

The doctors are examining her health condition, and currently, she is in stable condition, said Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

In February, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

She was admitted earlier due to stomach-related issues, the hospital said in a statement. (ANI)

