New Delhi, June 07: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2025. Aspiring candidates can apply through the SSC’s newly launched official website: ssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 261 stenographer posts across various government departments.

As per the notification, the last date to submit the application form is June 26, 2025, while the last date for online fee payment is June 27, 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held from August 6 to August 11, 2025. Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: CSBC Rejects 33,042 Applications for Post of Police Constable, Know Reasons Here.

Applicants who wish to correct their submitted application can do so between July 1 and July 2, 2025. A uniform correction fee will be levied: INR 200 for the first correction, and INR 500 for the second correction, regardless of the applicant’s gender or category. SBI Massive Hiring Plan: State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty Announces Recruitment of 18,000 Personnel in FY26, Largest Recruitment in Decade.

The application fee is INR 100. However, women candidates, and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories eligible for reservation, are exempted from fee payment.

Steps To Apply for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the “Apply” tab on the homepage.

Select the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025 application link.

Register using valid credentials.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the final submission for future use.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully and ensure eligibility before applying. For the latest updates and more information, visit the official SSC website regularly.

