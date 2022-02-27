A visual of the Himveers of ITBP patrolling the borders in heavy snowfall. (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Himveers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolled the borders in snowfall at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The temperature at the place of patrolling is minus 20 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, more than 100 climbers participated in an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh organized for the first time in the country by North-West Frontier ITBP, Leh. (ANI)

