India News | Hindu Rao Hospital Staffer Dies of COVID-19, 78 Tested Positive So Far

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A staffer of civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital has died of COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

He was 56 and also suffered from diabetes, they said.

The hospital was recently declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

He came for work till June 9, and was admitted to Delhi Heart and Lung Hospital. He was running fever since June 12, official said.

Reportedly, he was getting better in between but had sudden deterioration in heath and died, they said.

Asked how many employees of Hindu Rao Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said 78 in total, and 33 of them have rejoined after recovery.

