Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,877 New Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49,979, Death Toll Mounts to 1,969

New Delhi, June 18: Delhi on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 2,877 positive coronavirus cases, taking the number of infected patients to 49,979. Sixty-five deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours in Delhi. The COVID-19 death toll in the national capital mounted to 1,969 on June 18. According to union territory’s health department, 21,341 have recovered from the disease so far. Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Health Minister's Condition Improves Day After Testing Positive For Coronavirus.

Currently, there are 26,669 active cases in the UT. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the national capital is 42.69 percent. Coronavirus cases in Delhi surged drastically in the past few days. Delhi has 247 containment zones. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, more than 1,77,000 people in Delhi’s containment zones were screened for coronavirus-like symptoms by the 11 district administrations between Sunday and Tuesday.

The Delhi government on Thursday also commenced COVID-19 testing through the rapid antigen methodology at 169 centres in and around containment zones of the city. According to an official, a total of 341 teams are involved in the rapid-antigen testing, which makes results available within 30 minutes. Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai also inspected the functioning of various Rapid Antigen Detection Test Centres set up in the national capital.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday morning reported the highest single-day spike of 12881 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases reached 3,66,946 in the country. The death toll mounted to 12,237 while one person migrated to another country. Of the total coronavirus cases, 1,60,384 are active cases, while 1,94,325 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

