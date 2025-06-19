Sagar (MP), Jun 19 (PTI) A municipal council office-bearer lost his cool and broke a plaque during a foundation stone laying ceremony after he did not find his name on it in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Thursday.

A video of the outburst of temper by Ramakant Bilgaiya, vice chairman of the Bina civic body, is being widely shared on social media.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

According to the official, this incident took place on Wednesday in the city's Veer Savarkar ward near the Shri Shantinath Digambar Jain temple.

When the foundation stone was being laid during the ‘bhoomi pujan' of a road to be built at Rs 15.6 lakh, Bilgaiya learnt that the plaque at the site did not have his name, the official said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau To Decide on Location for Decoding Black Box of Crashed Air India Plane, Says Govt.

“This made Bilgaiya furious, and he shattered the foundation stone plaque with a pickaxe brought for the bhoomi pujan,” the official said.

As per the viral clip, Bilgaiya suddenly becomes agitated and grabs a pickaxe. He charges towards the plaque and smashes it with the hand tool, leaving those performing the bhoomi pujan stunned.

Bilgaiya alleged that Chief Municipal Officer Ramprakash Jagneria deliberately ignored him and claimed that he was being overlooked in every government programme.

He called the omission of his name from the foundation stone plaque an insult to his position and honour.

Later, Bilgaiya was assured that his objection had been taken seriously and there wouldn't be such a lapse in future.

After the matter had cooled down, the foundation stone laying ceremony resumed, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)