New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday stated that the party's landslide victory in the Gujarat civic polls is a symbol of the people's unwavering faith in the welfare policies being implemented in the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

https://x.com/JPNadda/status/1891841536918421941

In a social media post on X, Nadda said, "I heartily congratulate Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp ji, State President @CRPaatil ji and all the workers of @BJP4Gujarat on the landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat Urban Body Elections."

"This historic victory is a symbol of the people's unwavering faith in the inclusive, development-oriented and welfare policies being implemented in the state under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat for blessing the BJP for their support in the local body elections held across the state.

PM Modi said, "Gujarat's bond with BJP is not only unbreakable but also getting stronger by the day! "

"I thank the people of Gujarat for blessing the BJP with their support in the local body elections held across the state. This is yet another victory for the politics of development. It is humbling how the people of Gujarat are time and again reposing their faith in us. These special blessings give us even more energy to work in service of the people," PM Modi said in a social media post.

"I would like to appreciate every BJP Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground, which have contributed to this outstanding result," he said.

Earlier speaking at a press conference, Union Minister CR Paatil thanked the people for reposing faith in PM Modi. Congress could only bag one seat.

"Thanks to the people for the grand victory today...People's trust in Modi ji can be seen in Gujarat and the whole country...We wanted to win 68 out of 68 municipal corporations, but two seats were won by the Samajwadi Party and one by the Congress..."

"There was an increase in the seats this time, and we have won 60 seats clearly, apart from this, in other five municipal corporations, independents have asked to support us, due to which BJP's body will be formed in 65 municipal corporations...," he added.

He further said, "Congress had 13 municipal corporations, and they have come down to one.. 65 municipal corporations will be served by the BJP (which will run the government in other municipal corporations with the support of independents)...Congress's account was not opened in 7 municipalities. MLAs also contested elections and they also lost. 65 out of 68 and 3 tehsil panchayats and one municipal corporation, 96 per cent strike rate, which is a record...," he added.

The voting was held on February 16. (ANI)

