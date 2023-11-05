Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man involved in many crimes was killed by four to five people in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

Swapnil Kanade was dragged into bushes and beaten to death in Vithalwadi, the official said.

The local police have registered a case and are looking for those involved in the murder, the official said.

While Kanade was involved in many crimes, the motive behind his killing is yet to be known, he added.

