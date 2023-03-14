Amaravati, March 14 (PTI) Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will receive their payments two days late in April due to the unavoidable circumstances of holidays, a minister on Tuesday.

As April 1 (Saturday) is a holiday for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), followed by a Sunday, the minister said the state government will disburse pensions on April 3, which falls on Monday.

"Every time we disburse pensions on the first of the month but on the first (April 1), it is a holiday for the RBI, followed by a Sunday. Due to this, it has been decided to disburse pensions on the third (April 3)," said Information and Public Relations Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna.

Further, Krishna said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had made applauded all the unit members of movie 'RRR', which bagged an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Music (Original Song) category, during the Cabinet meeting.

Detailing other Cabinet decisions, he said the draft bill amending the Andhra Pradesh Commission for Scheduled Tribes Act 2019 has been approved, including the extension of Scheduled Castes Sub-plan to another decade among others.

Likewise, to further bolster the facilities in social welfare hostels by increasing monitoring, the Cabinet has decided to increase the responsibilities up to the mandal level by creating a cluster for social welfare, tribal welfare and BC welfare departments for three mandals together, unlike the earlier individual monitoring pattern.

He said the Cabinet has decided to appoint an assistant welfare officer within a year's time.

Moreover, the Cabinet has decided to reduce the tenure of Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman to two years from three. However, he noted that the government can extend a chairman's term to two terms if needed.

Krishna said the Cabinet has taken a similar decision on the Backward Classes Commission among several other decisions.

