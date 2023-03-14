Rajasthan, March 14: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped in Barmer district. She was first kidnapped and then assaulted, said the police. The investigation is undergoing at the Dorimanna police station area.

The officer who has been given the responsibility of the case is Shubhakaran Khinchi. No arrests have been made so far. The police have accumulated information about the case. Gurugram Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Raped by Two Men After Lacing Her Drink With Sedatives.

According to a report published in the HT, First, the woman was kidnapped on her way home from her uncle's house on Saturday. According to her, the accused took her to an isolated location, threatened, assaulted, and later raped her one by one. She was later dumped at an isolated location near her house, and the accused escaped, she told the police.

She went to the police station with her family on Monday, where she lodged an FIR. She named the accused in her complaint as Ramesh Kumar and Sunil Bishnoi. Delhi Shocker: 22-Year-Old Specially-Abled Woman Raped in Maujpur, Accused Nabbed From Lucknow.

Another case of women being assaulted, stripped and beaten from Agra was reported recently. A 30-year-old woman was insulted, disrobed, and threatened for lodging a complaint against eve-teasing. She was beaten inside her house in Agra district, Police said on Sunday.

The woman registered an FIR against eve-teasing on Thursday (March 9). Later in the day, a group of at least 11 men came to threaten the girl inside her house. They carried sticks and assaulted her family members. They also disrobed her.

