Jind (Haryana), Dec 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday extended his support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by protesting farmers, appealing to the people to hold peaceful agitations.

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said the demands of the farmers are completely valid and the government should accept them without any further delay.

The former Haryana chief minister reiterated that the minimum support price of crops is the right of every farmer and it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the farmers get MSP for their crops.

Talking to reporters here, he said the Congress had sought convening of a special session of the assembly to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led state government, claiming that the M L Khattar government has lost the confidence of both the people and the House.

"We have written a letter to the governor demanding to call a special session of the assembly. The Congress will bring a no-confidence motion in the House as this government has clearly lost the trust of the public and the legislators. There is an atmosphere of political instability," Hooda alleged.

The Congress leader said two independent MLAs have already withdrawn support to the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party coalition and some JJP legislators have given statements against the government while extending support to the farmers' protests.

"This no-confidence motion will expose legislators who are playing a double-role. Now, the legislators have to choose between the government and the farmer,” he added.

Hooda said the Centre will have to give up its "non-committal attitude" as the protests are going to intensify.

"This movement is not limited to Haryana and Punjab only. Farmers from all states, including UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, are joining the movement. A large number of farmers are staging a peaceful sit-in at the Delhi borders but an even larger number of farmers are protesting against three new agricultural laws in their respective areas," he said.

The agitating farmers have called 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

"If the government had accepted our demands on time, the farmers' unrest would not have blown into a national movement," the senior Congress leader said.

"The government perhaps felt that they would suppress the agitation using force and the police but the farmers upset their plans with their peaceful protests. There is still time, the government should improve its approach and not go in for delaying tactics and they should make laws to guarantee MSP to the farmers," Hooda added.

