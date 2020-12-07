Bhubaneswar, December 7: The Odisha Public Service Commission on Monday announced to postpone the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2019 General Studies Paper I and II main exams, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. December 8. Now, the OCS-2019 General Studies Paper I and II main exams will be held on January 2, 2021. The examination was postponed due to the nationwide shutdown (Bharat bandh) called by farmers tomorrow. ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Examination Paper-1 to December 13 Due to 'Unavoidable Circumstances'.

"In view of nationwide strike 'Bharat Bandh' called on 08.12.2020 and taking into cognizance of the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in approaching the Examination Centres, the OCS-2019 Main Examination (GS I & GS II) scheduled to be held on the aforesaid date is hereby postponed and the same examination will be conducted on 02.01.2021," read the notification. Odisha Decides Against Holding UG, PG Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says 'Can't Conduct Examination Based on Online Teaching'.

No changes have been made to the venue and exam timing. The same admit card will be applicable for the exam to be held in January, 2021. The preliminary exam was held on March 15. Farmers have called for a Bharat bandh tomorrow i.e. December 8 to protest against the recently-passed three farm laws. The nationwide strike will be observed from 11 am to 3 pm. The agitating farmers want the central government to repeal the farm laws.

The OSC 2019 is being conducted to fill 153 vacancies in Group A and Group B positions. The Group A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service and Odisha Financial Service. The Group B vacancies are for Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Revenue Service and Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service.

