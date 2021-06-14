New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh on Monday said that he hopes that the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director would prioritise the case and get a charge-sheet filed at the earliest.

On the one-year anniversary of Rajput's death, Singh said that it was 'very surprising' that the CBI had not been able to do anything and they should have done a custodial interrogation of the persons named in the FIR.

"It's very surprising that CBI hasn't been able to do anything. CBI should have done custodial interrogation of persons named in FIR and those who were at his residence especially (Siddharth) Pithani because he changed his stand," he said.

IPS Officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal took over as the Director of the CBI on May 26 for a period of two years.

Rajput's lawyer further claimed that Pathani, Rajput's flatmate, had supported the family and later did a 'turn around' after he was not named as an accused.

Singh further cited reports from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), saying that officials, who had previously told him that they had seen strangulation marks, were now saying that this was a suicide.

"Today, I have also seen some AIIMS reports coming out. The same head of AIIMS told me personally when he had seen the strangulation mark from a picture of SSR that this is 200 per cent strangulation. Now, suddenly he's saying it is a pure and simple case of suicide," he said.

"We hope the new CBI Director will give some priority to this case and get a charge-sheet filed at the earliest," he said.

Earlier today, the CBI said that all aspects behind his death on June 14, last year are being looked into.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year.

The NCB has also been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which found various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. (ANI)

