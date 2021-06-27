Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Expressing happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his efforts for running a floating ambulance service in Srinagar's Dal Lake amid COVID-19, houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad Patloo said his community was ignored for a long time and hoped that this praise will help them.

"I am glad of his (PM Modi) appreciation. I will be happier if this would cause benefit to my community which has been ignored by everyone for a long. I do not work for appreciation. If the PM wants to help us, then he should help our community," Tariq told ANI.

"I feel proud of my work. This industry is suffering and I hope PM Modi's tweet will help my community," he added.

During the 'Mann Ki Baat' address today, PM Modi mentioned Tariq Ahmad Patloo for the latter's efforts of running a floating ambulance service in Dal Lake.

Tariq further said that his services are available for everyone and added that he himself goes to pick COVID-19 patients and put them on the boat.

Speaking about the equipment, he informed that the boat has an oxygen concentrator, cylinder, stretcher, bed, wheelchair, and a first aid box.

"Many NGOs have come forward. I have not taken any monetary help from them, I just want equipment. I want to make the boat better. The steering is in the back, I want to shift it to the front," the boatman said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said: "There are many people in our country who have come forward and worked to help the doctors. I came to know about one such attempt from Srinagar. Here a Boat Ambulance Service was started at Dal Lake. This service was started by Tariq Ahmad Patloo of Srinagar, who is a Houseboat Owner."

"He himself has also fought the battle with COVID-19 and this inspired him to start the Ambulance Service. A campaign is also underway to make people aware of this ambulance, and continuous announcements from the ambulance are being made by him. The effort is that people should wear a mask and undertake other necessary precautions too," he added. (ANI)

