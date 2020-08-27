Pithoragarh, Aug 27 (PTI) The District Hospital, Pithoragarh was closed for two days on Thursday after a pharmacist working at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have closed the hospital for two days as a precautionary measure. The pharmacist tested positive on Wednesday evening," Chief Medical Officer, Pithoragarh, Harish Pant said.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Gives States 7-Days Time to Get Back on Filling Compensation Gap of Rs 2.35 Lakh Crore.

However, the emergency ward of the hospital will remain operational with doctors attending to patients telephonically, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)