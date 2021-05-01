New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) It was an overcast Saturday morning in Delhi while the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The MeT department has forecast light rain or drizzle with generally cloudy skies later on the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was 41 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT official.

The air quality in the city was 'poor' with an index value of 258 at 9 AM, according to realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)