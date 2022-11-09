Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) In a jolt to the Congress two days ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the party's Sirmaur district general secretary Harpreet Singh Rattan joined the BJP on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the BJP here, Rattan is associated with the Poanta Sahib constituency. He joined the party at BJP chief J P Nadda's Delhi residence.

Also Read | Haryana Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry's Facebook and Instagram Accounts Hacked, Asked to Pay USD 1,000; Restored Later.

As per the BJP statement, Rattan was upset as the Congress did not respect its workers.

"Today I relinquished all posts and resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party," he said.

Also Read | JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 433 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Online at jipmer.edu.in.

Rattan further said he was impressed by the good policies of the BJP government and its leadership. Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)