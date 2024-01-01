India News | HP Govt Issues Notification to Grant ST Status to Hatti Community

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday issued a notification granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Hatti community of Sirmaur district's Transgiri area.
Members of the community, who reside in 154 panchayats of the area, had been demonstrating against the state government over not implementing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023, and notifying the community as ST.
After a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told a press conference that the state government had sought a clarification from the Centre regarding scheduled castes status among the Hatti community in September last year after the law department raised some objections. "I was in continuous touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.
"I had promised that a notification would be issued in this regard within 24 hours after the clarification is received and the promise stands fulfilled in 10 hours," Sukhu said, adding that he would go to Nahan on January 3 to address members of the community.
Following the passage of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 by Parliament, it was notified by the President on August 4 last year.
The state Cabinet has also decided to start the Phase-2 of the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-Up Yojna to give loans and encourage people aged between 21 to 45 years to take up businesses related t