Shimla, Mar 29 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government would consider opening summer-closing schools that were closed due to low enrolment, Education Minister Rohit Thakur told Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

He said the educational institutions will be opened on the basis of requirements.

Replying to debate on cut motions on demand for education grants, Thakur said there are 455 schools in the state without a teacher and 3,145 schools are functioning with only one teacher as a result of which Himachal has slipped to 11th place in education and the focus would now be on quality education.

In an apparent dig at the previous BJP government, Thakur said only two colleges were opened during four years while two dozen colleges were opened in the last six months and thousands of posts of teachers are lying vacant.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said there are several villages, not connected by road and due to the rising trend of drug misuse, parents are weary of sending their wards to schools and, therefore, there is a need to open schools at the doorstep.

He said Sarkaghat College which has an enrolment of forty students has also been de-notified. Another BJP MLA Jeet Ram Katwal demanded that the de-notified schools should be reopened.

Earlier this month, the education minister announced to have de-notified 286 primary and middle schools having zero enrolment of students and said that the teaching and non-teaching staff of these facilities will be shifted to schools facing a staff crunch.

