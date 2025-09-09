Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Rs 1,500-crore financial package for the state's disaster relief, following his visit to flood and landslide-hit areas on Tuesday.

Singh, however, urged the Centre to provide further assistance and formally declare Himachal Pradesh a "disaster-affected state" under national parameters.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after the Prime Minister's tour, Singh thanked Modi for the announcement.

"This is a very sensitive and critical time for the state. It is our collective responsibility to rise above party politics and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Hon'ble Prime Minister today conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas, held a meeting with the Chief Minister, the Governor, and top state officials in Dharamshala, and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore. For that, we express our gratitude. Himachal Pradesh is not ungrateful; even if someone gives us one rupee, we thank them." He said.

The Minister said that while the aid was welcome, the scale of the damage was enormous.

"If I speak of the Public Works Department alone, the loss is around Rs 4,000 crore. The assessment at the state level and by central teams, which have been visiting different parts of Himachal over the past week, shows that the destruction is on a massive scale. I thank the Prime Minister for his support, but I also believe that the Centre should extend more help in the coming time," Singh said.

He emphasised that the focus should remain on rehabilitation and infrastructure restoration, rather than engaging in political point-scoring.

"This is not the time for politics. We must stand with our 75 lakh people, whether it is about restoring roads and bridges, rebuilding damaged houses, or helping horticulturists whose orchards have been washed away. We have to support our people in every possible way," Singh remarked.

The PWD Minister recalled that the state Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution backed by both the ruling party and the opposition, urging the Centre to declare Himachal Pradesh a disaster-affected state.

"Although the state government has already done so at its level, once the central government also declares it, as per the national disaster parameters, the state will receive support accordingly. My humble request to the Centre is to declare Himachal Pradesh a disaster-affected state so that the stipulated assistance can be provided, and the halted development and rehabilitation works can be carried out strongly on the ground," he said.

The Prime Minister's visit comes as Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the aftermath of one of its most destructive monsoon seasons in recent years, with widespread landslides, flash floods, road collapses, and damage to homes and orchards. (ANI)

