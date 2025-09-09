Greater Noida, September 9: Panic gripped students at a private hostel in Knowledge Park-III, Greater Noida, after gunshots rang out inside a room, leaving one student dead and another critically injured, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Vidya Vihar Hostel, where Deepak Kumar, a first-year PGDMA student from Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead. His roommate and classmate, Devansh Chauhan of Agra, sustained serious bullet injuries and is battling for life at a private hospital in Greater Noida.

According to preliminary police findings, the two were close friends and had been staying together for a long time. Investigators suspect that following a quarrel, one student opened fire at the other before turning the weapon on himself. Police, however, have not confirmed who fired first. A licensed revolver, four live cartridges, an empty shell, a laptop, and mobile phones were recovered from the crime scene. Bullet marks were also found on the walls of the room. The incident has raised serious questions about hostel safety. Noida Tragedy: 2.5-Year-Old Boy Watching Wedding Procession From Balcony Dies After Being Shot During Celebratory Firing, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Students expressed fear and shock, pointing out lapses in the hostel’s security that allowed a firearm to be brought inside. Parents of other students have also demanded accountability from the hostel management. Police have sealed the room and have engaged the forensic team and a special investigation unit to probe the case. Officials said all angles -- including personal enmity, accident, or psychological stress -- are being investigated. Noida Constable Shot Dead As Mob Attacks UP Police Team During Arrest of Wanted Criminal Qadir in Ghaziabad.

Greater Noida Police Commissionerate officials assured strict action. “At this stage, it appears to be a case of firing following a dispute. The investigation will establish the exact sequence of events,” an officer said. The incident has created a tense atmosphere in the hostel, with many students reportedly considering shifting out due to security concerns.

