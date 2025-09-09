Mumbai, September 9: Samsung Innovation Campus has announced that it would train 20,000 students across 10 states in 2025 as a part of its significant expansion step. With this announcement, Samsung Innovation Campus aims to expand its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). It will mark a six-fold increase from 3,500 students hired in 2024, said the campus.

Samsung Innovation Campus further said that the programme will focus on training the youth with the future-ready skills in AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), Coding & Programming and Big Data and more. The programme will align with the Government of India's Skill India and Digital India initiatives.

The campus said that in addition to technical training, the programme will provide instructions in soft skills and development that will make them ready to embrace workplaces. The expanded SIC programme will focus on the key states such as UP and TN, each of which has to train 5,000 students.

Samsung aims to empower India's youth via the SIC programme to foster innovation and support the digital transformation in the country. The company is expected to bring cutting-edge technology education. To impart the training, Samsung signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding). Samsung announced that it would help shape the young individual's career in the tech industry, particularly for women.

Students developed several projects related to machine learning apps and smart applications through the mentorship and hands-on training. Samsung Innovation Campus said it demonstrated the programme's impact on real-world problem-solving and innovation.

Samsung has trained 6,500 students since 2022, and now, in 2025, it will expand its mission to empower more individuals and help India in its mission to become a global leader in tech and innovation, according to the official post by Samsung Innovation Campus.

