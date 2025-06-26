Nahan (HP) June 26 (PTI) In a second such case reported from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in last one week, six minor girls of a government school there have approached police accusing their teacher of sexual harassment and inappropriate touch.

Based on the complaint from the minors studying in Classes 6 to 9, a case has been registered against their Hindi teacher under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi told PTI on Thursday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

He said after receiving the complaint, a police team visited the school and recorded the girls' statements on Wednesday. An inquiry was conducted to see if more girls or staff members were affected.

Negi said the accused teacher scooted from the school before the arrival of police, and teams have been dispatched to different locations to search for him.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

Terming it "a very serious matter", SP Negi said that strict action will be taken against the guilty person.

This is the second harassment case involving school students in the district in last one week. On Friday, 24 students from Classes 7 to 10 in another school in Sirmaur had alleged their mathematics teacher of harassment, following which he was arrested and suspended.

Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Janwaadi Samiti district president Santosh Kapoor alleged that this is the fourth case in the district in recent months where teachers have allegedly molested their minor students. Earlier incidents were reported from Rajgarh and another in Paonta Sahib, she said.

Demanding strict action and exemplary punishment for perpetrators of such crimes, she said that Internal Complaints Committees must be activated in all schools and supervised by the higher officers regularly to save young students from such "heinous crimes".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)