Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) A severe storm accompanied by rains and sleet lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The storm was preceded by high velocity icy winds under heavily overcast sky, causing sharp fall in mercury, forcing people to rush indoors and wear heavy woolens, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Nigerian Nationals Held for Carrying Cocaine Worth Rs 30 Crore Hidden in Stomach at Airport.

It was a clear day in the morning but the sky became overcast as the day progressed. The storm continued for more than an hour, officials said.

Mashobra, Shimla and Kufri received 5 mm, 2 mm and 1 mm rains, respectively, they said.

Also Read | Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Poses Questions to Centre About Adani Group's Shenanigans in Power Sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)