Shimla, March 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday paid tribute to former minister Mansa Ram who passed away in January.

Mansa Ram, who was elected as MLA from the Karsog assembly constituency in Mandi district for the first time in 1967, represented the constituency six times.

Ram passed away on January 14 in a hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

He was the youngest minister in the state council of ministers headed by Dr YS Parmar from 1972-77.

In his obituary reference, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Ram always maintained the dignity of the house and discussed developmental issues.

Sukhu expressed his condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to family members to bear the loss.

Remembering Ram, leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that he was very social and represented the Karsog constituency six times.

He also recalled the late minister's favourite line “Main apka banda hoon" (I am your man).

Ram had remained a minister in the governments of chief ministers Dr Y S Parmar, Ram Lal Thakur, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that he contested twelve elections and won six times and was the youngest member to be elected in 1967.

Cabinet ministers Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rohit Thakur and Vikramaditya Singh and Hans Raj, Rakesh Jamwal, Anil Sharma, Deep Rajand Ravi Thakur also paid homage to the departed soul and remembered his simplicity.

