India News | HRD Ministry Starts Consultation Process with States for Reopening of Schools

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) has started consultation with the states about the reopening of schools in the country. Schools and colleges across the nation are closed from March 22 onwards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that "I have directed Anita Karwal, the Secretary of School Education and Literacy department, MHRD is taking a meeting of all state education secretaries to discuss health and safety of students, hygiene measures in schools and issues regarding online/digital learning in their states."

HRD Ministry sources informed that School Education Secretary Anita Karwal has spoken to states education secretaries and taken their opinion on the opening of schools in the coming months, and online and digital education.

HRD Ministry sources told ANI, "She discussed with state education secretaries about the preparedness for the opening of schools, and what kind of arrangements will be made by the administration for the health and safety of students, and the hygiene measures in schools."

HRD officials have said, "States education secretaries have updated the HRD ministry about the opening of schools and informed that everything will depend on the situation of COVID -19 pandemic in the state."

The HRD official added, "Process for opening of schools has begun but it takes more than two months to open schools, depending on COVID-19 pandemic situation."

He further said that "MHRD is taking all precautionary measures before the opening of schools and colleges, and ensuring that COVID -19 pandemic could not impact students in any part of the country."

"HRD Ministry doesn't want to take any risk regarding the health and security of students so HRD Minister has advised officials not to take any hurried decision for quick opening of schools that may spread COVID-19," he added.

Minister Pokhriyal has directed officials to focus on online and digital education as much as possible. He cleared that no schools and colleges will open without SoP issued from Home Ministry for the opening of schools and all schools and colleges will have to follow the guidelines of Home Ministry as well as Health Ministry. (ANI)

