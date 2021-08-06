New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 84 per cent.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

