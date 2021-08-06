New Delhi, August 6: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Friday, August 6 as well, marking the 20th consecutive day when the rates of petrol and diesel have remained same. The petrol prices are at a record high and crossed the Rs 100-mark in metros and several cities across the country, diesel rates too have reached new heights. In Delhi the price of petrol on Friday stands at Rs 101.84 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Mumbai the price of petrol stands at Rs 107.83 per litre on Friday, August 6. Meanwhile, the price of diesel in the Maharashtra's capital city stood at Rs 97.45 per litre on Friday, August 6. The price of petrol breached Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 and remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 6, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.87 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Chennai Rs 102.49 Rs 94.39

The price of petrol was unchanged in Kolkata and stood at Rs 102.08 per litre on Friday, August 6. The rate of diesel in West Bengal's capital city stood at Rs 93.02 per litre on Friday. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stand at Rs 102.49 per litre and Rs 94.39 per litre respectively on Friday, August 6.

