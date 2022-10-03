Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference on Monday expressed concern over the health condition of Altaf Shah, the jailed son-in-law of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, and appealed to the Centre to release him on humanitarian grounds.

Shah along with six others was arrested in 2017 in connection with a terror funding case. He is presently admitted in the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi: Over 400 Fresh Cases of Dengue Reported in Last Week of September 2022, Tally Rises to 937.

"As per the tweets of his daughter Ms Ruwa Shah, he has been diagnosed with renal cancer that had metastasized and spread to other parts of his body, including his bones, requiring immediate medical attention," the Hurriyat said.

A statement from the separatist amalgam said it fervently appeals to the Government of India to ensure that he is granted immediate bail on humanitarian ground.

Also Read | Andheri East Assembly By-Election 2022: After Court Battle, Eknath Shinde Faction and Shiv Sena To Square Off in First Electoral Contest in Mumbai.

The Hurriyat claimed the political prisoners including Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in various jails "have developed serious health problems due to long term incarceration".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)