Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): Hyderabad Customs officials seized heroin worth Rs 41.44 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from a passenger arriving from Singapora, an official said on Sunday.

"Based on passenger profiling, Hyderabad Customs intercepted one passenger coming from Singapore on January 20 and found heroin concealed in the side walls of the document holder and trolley bag, " an official of Hyderabad Customs said.

"The heroin, weighing 5.9 kg and valued at Rs 41.44 crore, was seized," they said. (ANI)

