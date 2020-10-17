Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Gland Pharma Ltd on Saturday adopted 27 animals of different species at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for a period of one year as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The adopted animals include tiger, lions, giraffe, hippopotamus, cheetah, ostrich, flamingo, hornbills, vultures and deer.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Bypoll 2020: Amit Jogi's Nomination for Marwahi Assembly Seat Rejected on Caste Issue.

According to the release, "Gland Pharma Ltd, a Pioneer in Heparin Technology in India, Dullapally, Hyderabad adopted 27 animals of different species and birds at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad."

Raghuraman, CSR Head, Gland Pharma Ltd, P.Sampath Kumar, CSR Member and Shilpi Sahay, CSR Member, Gland Pharma Ltd visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and presented a cheque of Rs 20,00,000 to A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Raped, Killed in Deesa Town; Cousin Detained.

Deputy Curator thanked Gland Pharma for adopting the animals during COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to the citizens and other companies to come forward to adopt the animals and be a part in conserving the wildlife. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)