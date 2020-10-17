Palanpur, October 17: A 12-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped and killed by her cousin in Deesa town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Saturday. The victim's body was recovered from an isolated spot near Moti Bhakhar village of Dantiwada taluka in the morning, deputy superintendent of police Kushal Oza said. Also Read | Ravi Shankar Prasad Escapes Unhurt After Blades of Union Minister’s Helicopter Broke at Patna Airport: Reports.

"Prima facie, it appears that the 12-year-old girl was raped and then murdered by the accused identified to be her cousin. The body was sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited," the official said. Also Read | Gyms, Fitness Centres to Reopen in Maharashtra From October 25 Under COVID-19 Safety Norms.

The victim's 25-year-old relative has been detained for questioning, he said, adding that the case is being investigated by Dantiwada police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)