Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): On the occasion of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "India has set a target of Net-Zero emission by 2070."

"India has set a target of Net-Zero by 2070. We have also highlighted the need for life lifestyle for the environment and also called for a Pro Planet People movement - a movement that is crucial to combat climate change and connects every individual with climate," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister on Friday kick-started the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru, Hyderabad.

He inaugurated (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and also launched a commemorative stamp issued in Hyderabad.

While addressing the event, the Prime minister said CRISAT has experience of five decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy and sustainable.

"I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's 'Krishi' sector," he said at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT.

Talking about farmers and their challenges from climate changes, Prime Minister said that the Union Budget 2023-23 is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture.

"To save our farmers from climate challenge, our focus is on the fusion of both back to basics and march to future. Our focus is on more than 80% of small farmers of the country who need us the most. The Union Budget 2022-23 is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture," PM Modi said.

"In the next few years, we want to take area usage in the palm oil sector to 6.5 lakh hectares...We are focusing on food security as well as nutrition security. We have developed several bio-fortified varieties in the last 7 years," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister watched an exhibition at the ICRISAT campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad. (ANI)

