Mumbai, February 5: A 21-year-old man was arrested by Bhayandar police for allegedly killing his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter when she began crying for milk.

According to the police, Puja Wagh, 22, had been living with her boyfriend Adil Munawar Khan after separating from her husband. When she moved in with Khan, she was three-month pregnant with her estranged husband. She gave birth to her second daughter, Sonali, in January 2020. She also has a six-year-old daughter, who lives with her father, according to a report in Mid-day.

Wagh, who works for a catering company, told the police that she had gone for work on Tuesday night, leaving Sonali in Khan's care.

On Wednesday morning, Wagh received a call from Khan telling her that Sonali had hit her head and was bleeding. He said that he was playing a game on his mobile phone after giving her tea and noticed that she had fallen. Khan had told Wagh to reach Tembhe Hospital, where Sonali was admitted.

When Wagh reached the hospital, the doctors had declared Sonali dead and the hospital authority informed about the incident to the local Bhayanadar police station.

The autopsy report confirmed that the death of the kid was unnatural, and was killed by smothering. The police registered the murder case and took Khan into their custody.

Wagh told the police that Khan used to hit the girl when she cried for milk.

"Puja and Adil often had arguments over the two-year-old Sonali crying. Frustrated Khan continued screaming and hitting Sonali," said an officer. "We have registered the murder case and arrested Khan," said another officer from Bhayander police station. Khan was produced before the court and he has been remanded in police custody.

