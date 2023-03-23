Bengaluru, Mar 23 (PTI) The Income Tax Department has opened a control room to check unaccounted cash and freebies in the poll-bound Karnataka. The control room will function 24/7 till the election ends.

The move comes following the Election Commission's direction to keep a strict vigil over the movement of cash, bullion, jewellery and other valuables, which could be used to vitiate the conduct of election.

"The Income Tax Department has opened a control room which is functioning 24X7 till the date of polling, exclusively for upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election- 2023," the I-T said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that complains regarding distribution of cash, freebies or any inducement by any person or parties can be shared with the department by contacting through phone or e-mail.

Assuring people that they would keep the information of the person confidential, the department requested the public to make use of this facility and share the genuine information.

Besides, the Toll Free Number 1800-425-2115, people can call 080-22861126, 8277422825 8277413614 or send details by fax 080-22866916, the department said.

People can also mail to the cleankarnatakaelection@incometax.gov.in, the statement read.

