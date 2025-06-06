New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a "precautionary landing" in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday due to a technical issue while on a routine sortie, officials said.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot are safe, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Police Complaint Lodged Against Virat Kohli Over Stampede Tragedy Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

An IAF Apache helicopter made a "precautionary landing" in Saharanpur around 11 am due to a technical issue, a senior IAF official said.

All necessary checks were conducted after the landing and the helicopter was made serviceable. Both the pilot and the co-pilot then flew it to the Sarsawa airbase in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

Also Read | 'I Am Unable To Tolerate Sexual Harassment': Lucknow University Professor Accused of Showing Porn to PhD Scholar, Forcing Him to Touch His Private Parts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)