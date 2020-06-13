India News | I&B-KAUR-DEMISE Former DAVP DG Surinder Kaur Dead

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Former DG of the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) and retired IIS officer Surinder Kaur passed away after a brief illness here on Saturday.

She was 77.

Information and Broadcasting secretary Amit Khare condoled the demise of Kaur.

"In his condolence message to the bereaved family he said, 'she was known for improving the working of media units in the context of government communication'," the Press Information Bureau tweeted.

"Her contribution towards training of IIS (Indian Information Service) officers will always be remembered. Her passing away is a huge loss to the #IIS fraternity," Khare said.

Kaur retired in 2003 after a 35-year career in public service. At the time of superannuation, she was the Director General of DAVP.

She was born in 1943 and joined service in 1968.

