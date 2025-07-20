New Delhi, July 19 (PTI) The Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has developed an advanced malaria vaccine that can prevent plasmodium falciparum infection in individuals and minimise community transmission.

The ICMR Delhi has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from eligible organisations, companies and manufacturers enthusiastic about the Transfer of Technology for commercial production of "a recombinant chimeric multi-stage malaria vaccine (AdFalciVax) against plasmodium falciparum".

The pre-clinical validation of this technology was conducted in collaboration with ICMR-NIMR (Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Malaria Research), other constituent institutes of ICMR, and the National Institute of Immunology in Delhi, an autonomous research institute of the Department of Biotechnology, the EoI invitation said.

The ICMR-RMRCBB (Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar) will provide expert guidance and technical support for the production of the vaccine in all phases, effectively accelerating its development and commercialisation.

The ICMR would provide technical support through its team of experienced scientists in study planning, product development, development of study protocol, results and data analysis, outcome assessment, safety and efficacy assessment, and product improvement, if deemed fit by the mutual understanding between ICMR and the collaborative company.

