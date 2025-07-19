Kolkata, July 19: A court on Saturday granted interim bail to a student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta accused of raping a woman on the campus. The accused was arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur police station on July 11 and has been in police custody since then. The additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore court granted bail to the accused student on a bond of Rs 50,000. The court directed the student to deposit his passport and not to leave the state without its permission. IIM Calcutta Hostel 'Rape': Police Seek CCTV Footage of Campus to Cross-check Survivor's Claims.

The woman, a clinical psychologist, alleged in the FIR that she was called to the hostel by the accused for a counselling session and was allegedly raped there by him. The prosecution counsel prayed for judicial remand of the accused, claiming that releasing him on bail at this early stage will jeopardise the investigation in the case. Praying for bail of the accused, his lawyer submitted before the court that the complainant did not appear before the magistrate for recording her statement. He also claimed that a medico-legal test of the complainant had not been done.

